Zacks: Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Luna Innovations’ rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $4.78 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luna Innovations an industry rank of 167 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $3.42 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 5,285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100,695 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 106,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.