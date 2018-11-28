Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triton International (TRTN) to “Buy”

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triton International has an impressive earnings history having surpassed estimates in each of the preceding four quarters with an average beat of 5.8%. The company is anticipated to perform well in the fourth quarter as well on the back of tight supply/demand conditions for containers. Additionally, the company's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share buybacks also sounds encouraging. As of Oct 31, 2018, the company repurchased approximately 1 million shares for $30.1 million. Its strong cash flow generation is an added positive. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has been raised 2.6% upward in 60 days, reflecting the positivity surrounding the stock. However, the tariff exchanges between United States and China has created market uncertainty. It remains to be seen how this affects container trading volumes. Moreover, Triton is a highly leveraged company. “

Get Triton International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRTN. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Triton International stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 341,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Triton International has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.86.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Global Ltd Bharti bought 337,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,720,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $64,343,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Triton International by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Triton International by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triton International (TRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.