Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Science Applications International (SAIC) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Science Applications has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win more deals regularly. We believe the company is comfortably positioned, given its favored relationship with the DoD and the Department of Homeland Security. Furthermore, having the government as a big client lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuation in revenues. Moreover, government contracts improve the visibility of future revenue streams. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nonetheless, Science Applications continues to witness increase in cost reimbursement type contracts compared with fixed price contract, which is expected to be a drag on margins. Though the company has been steadily winning federal contracts, these low-margin deals have been affecting its profitability. Shares underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Vertical Research cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,242. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352,533 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,584,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,682,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 807,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,115,000 after purchasing an additional 104,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 401.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,758 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

