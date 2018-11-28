Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IDEX (IEX) to Buy

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past month, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. In third-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. The company is currently striving to expand its businesses by focusing on organic growth. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for 2018 and 2019.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IEX. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE IEX opened at $131.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. IDEX has a 1-year low of $123.47 and a 1-year high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. IDEX’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,468,000 after purchasing an additional 339,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,197,000 after purchasing an additional 95,176 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IDEX by 189.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 86,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

