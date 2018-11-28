Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Falcon Minerals (FLMN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 34.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Jana Partners Llc sold 944,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $10,769,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $2,485,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $1,818,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $7,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

