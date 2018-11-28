Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) to “Hold”

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is a business development company. It focused on investing in the debt of privately owned companies. Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Corporate Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. Corporate Capital Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.35 million. Analysts expect that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 418.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Capital Trust (CCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.