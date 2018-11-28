Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) to Hold

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHU. TheStreet raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 401,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,796. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,811,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,707,000 after buying an additional 928,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,263,000 after buying an additional 966,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 125,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 128,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 330,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

