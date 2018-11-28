Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) to Sell

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AQST stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 241,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,732. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Kendall bought 7,950 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $80,295.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $205,581.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

