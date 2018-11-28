Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of MOD opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $683.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 21.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 221,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.