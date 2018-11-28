Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGFHY. ValuEngine lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

