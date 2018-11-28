Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greif (GEF) to Sell

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Greif expects its adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2018 to be $3.53-$3.69. The company maintained capital expenditure outlook of $120-$140 million for the fiscal. Greif’s performance will be impacted by affected by the strengthening of U.S. dollar and weak agricultural sales. Further, transportation tightness in North America is impacting its in-transit inventory levels. Thus, elevated transportation costs are anticipated to remain a headwind for Greif’s Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services and Paper Packaging & Services segments. Further, the company continues to experience competitive market conditions in China. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past six months. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Greif and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

GEF stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Greif had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Greif will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 645,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 116,519 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 410,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 87,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

