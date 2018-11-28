Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (DKILY) to Hold

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DKILY. ValuEngine raised shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

DKILY traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 98,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

About DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (DKILY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.