Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CPI Aerostructures (CVU) to Sell

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of CVU stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 73,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 8.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

