Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to Hold

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Citizens Financial launched a fresh TOP V Program, which targets pre-tax benefit of $90-$100 million by 2019-end. Also, it remains on track with its TOP IV initiatives, anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $105-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Though significant exposure to commercial loans and to pending legal cases remain concerns, strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

CFG opened at $36.05 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,063,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,534,000 after purchasing an additional 73,374 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 332.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,127,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 866,396 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $8,917,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,697,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 55,276 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

