Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Baozun (BZUN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Baozun Inc. offers digital and e-commerce service primarily in China. The Company’s services include website design, development and hosting, information technology infrastructure, customer service, warehousing and logistics services as well as digital marketing. Baozun Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BZUN. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.47.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.12. Baozun has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 3.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Baozun had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,460,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,445,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,313,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,943,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

