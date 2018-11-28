Zacks: Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) have received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Corporate Capital Trust’s rating score has declined by 39.5% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $16.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporate Capital Trust an industry rank of 78 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Corporate Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Corporate Capital Trust by 418.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 48,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. Corporate Capital Trust has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.35 million. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 36.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Capital Trust (CCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.