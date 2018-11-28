Zacks: Brokerages Set $57.00 Price Target for Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN)

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $57.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.99 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 90 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBCN shares. ValuEngine lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $57.00 target price on Middlefield Banc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Darryl E. Mast purchased 1,500 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.58 per share, with a total value of $69,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBCN traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.89. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. Analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

