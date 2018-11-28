Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc (TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Trimble news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $135,556.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $774,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $89,304.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,841 shares in the company, valued at $515,023.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,934 shares of company stock worth $395,671. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 821,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 151.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 16.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,557,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,514,000 after acquiring an additional 207,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.