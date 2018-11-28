Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYSCO Co. (SYY) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.73. SYSCO reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYSCO.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $147,222,101.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,804.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 816,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $61,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,176,196 shares of company stock valued at $443,878,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,977,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after acquiring an additional 476,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $75.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.