Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.56 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.98%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.28. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $158,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 151.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 312,060 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 167,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,050,000 after buying an additional 428,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.