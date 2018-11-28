Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.05). Pattern Energy Group reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.22 million. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 463,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

