Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Capital One Financial raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,091,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,681. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

