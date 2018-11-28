Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post $12.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.24 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $39.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $40.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $146.52 million, with estimates ranging from $141.99 million to $151.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Northland Securities downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $27,240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $2,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tilray has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

