Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 164,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. 6,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,648. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

