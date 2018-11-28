Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after buying an additional 1,648,894 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,113,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $923,972,000 after buying an additional 3,976,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,647,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,620,000 after buying an additional 3,314,778 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,255,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,577,000 after buying an additional 2,186,054 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,483,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,561,000 after buying an additional 322,787 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.73 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

