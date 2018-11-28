Zacks: Analysts Expect Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) to announce sales of $170.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sodastream International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.47 million to $175.85 million. Sodastream International reported sales of $139.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sodastream International will report full-year sales of $674.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.26 million to $680.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $732.63 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $738.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sodastream International.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SODA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sodastream International from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SODA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sodastream International by 52.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sodastream International in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sodastream International in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sodastream International in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Sodastream International in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sodastream International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.36. 175,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,624. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. Sodastream International has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

