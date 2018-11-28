Zacks: Analysts Expect RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. RadNet posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.07 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $218,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,182,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,574.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.00 million, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.36. RadNet has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

