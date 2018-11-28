Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $1.00 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Orion Energy Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.64% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

