Zacks: Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.29. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

MGY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,417. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, VP Christopher G. Stavros acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 252,333 shares of company stock worth $2,747,619.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

