Zacks: Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.26). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.78) to ($4.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.34).

EVFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 6,497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 722,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,593,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVFM stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

