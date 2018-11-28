Zacks: Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Carrols Restaurant Group also reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 248.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 94,411 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 208,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,403 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 246,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 372.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 320,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 252,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

TAST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 129,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,091. The stock has a market cap of $407.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.40.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

