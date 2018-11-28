Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. US Foods posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

US Foods stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.36. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in US Foods by 15.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in US Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in US Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.