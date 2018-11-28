Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.87 Million

Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will announce $263.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.49 million to $269.81 million. TETRA Technologies posted sales of $227.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year sales of $980.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.79 million to $986.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

NYSE TTI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,932. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,532.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 978,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 94,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,800,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

