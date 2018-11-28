Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.42 Million

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $282.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.90 million and the lowest is $267.66 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $310.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 257,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 – 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply