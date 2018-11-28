Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $282.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.90 million and the lowest is $267.66 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $310.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 257,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 – 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

