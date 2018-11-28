Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Immunomedics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative return on equity of 85.57% and a negative net margin of 12,701.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 53,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,321. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

