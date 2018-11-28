Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (GES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report $602.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $601.41 million to $604.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $554.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Guess? had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $645.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of GES stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guess? has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla bought 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,336. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,265,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,031,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,370,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,696,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

