Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. First Defiance Financial reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Defiance Financial.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million.

Several research analysts have commented on FDEF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Defiance Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,422,000 after buying an additional 992,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,568,000 after buying an additional 862,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after buying an additional 440,571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 878,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after buying an additional 439,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after buying an additional 418,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDEF opened at $27.60 on Friday. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $567.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.