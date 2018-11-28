Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

CCRN stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,509 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $10,180,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 79.8% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 880,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

