Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd (BGNE) to Announce -$2.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will report earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.00) and the highest is ($1.58). Beigene posted earnings of ($2.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year earnings of ($9.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.42) to ($8.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($10.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.60) to ($6.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Beigene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.75 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

In other Beigene news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $621,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,150,376 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Beigene by 5,558.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Beigene during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Beigene during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beigene stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Beigene has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $220.10.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

