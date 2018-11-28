Yintech Investment (YIN) Issues Earnings Results

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Yintech Investment had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Yintech Investment updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Yintech Investment stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of -0.95. Yintech Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

YIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yintech Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yintech Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

