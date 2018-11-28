Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, November 19th, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,020,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $538,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $1,104,000.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $554,700.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $576,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $583,500.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00.

On Friday, September 21st, Howard Lerman sold 63,294 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,584,881.76.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. Equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 297.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 3,850,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth $44,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 159.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,265,000 after buying an additional 1,278,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth $22,977,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 279.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 914,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 673,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/yext-inc-yext-ceo-howard-lerman-sells-30000-shares-of-stock.html.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.