Xylem Inc (XYL) Position Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 73.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

In other news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

