Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,038,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,688,310 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.15% of Xcel Energy worth $521,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

In other news, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

