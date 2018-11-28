Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $783,282,000 after buying an additional 441,060 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,005,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $168,260,000 after purchasing an additional 73,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $104,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 34.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 761,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $127,480,000 after purchasing an additional 197,228 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $224.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.11.

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.57. 570,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,782. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $203.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

