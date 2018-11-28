Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WH. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.29.

WH opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

In other news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $2,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,700.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 281,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,247 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 209,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 632.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,028 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

