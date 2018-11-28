Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 176.3% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $146,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $172,000.

WYND opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $2,073,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,767 shares of company stock worth $4,194,003.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. TheStreet cut Wyndham Destinations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $66.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

