WPT Industrial REIT (WIR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

WPT Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.10.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

WPT Industrial REIT Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

