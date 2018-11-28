Wowbit (WWB) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Wowbit has a market capitalization of $14.75 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wowbit has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Wowbit token can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000034 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003950 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wowbit Profile

WWB is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html . The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/

Buying and Selling Wowbit

Wowbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

