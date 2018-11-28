Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 844,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $36,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Worthington Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,388,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,292,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WOR opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on WOR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

