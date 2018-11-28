World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Shares Up 8.8% After Analyst Upgrade

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares shot up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment traded as high as $71.12 and last traded at $71.01. 2,008,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,108,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. FBN Securities raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cannonball Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 25,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $2,171,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,437,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,632,510.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $9,639,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 175.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.5% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.08 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

